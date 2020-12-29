Global  
 

Alec Baldwin Tells Critic to "Go F--k Yourself" Amid Hilaria Baldwin Controversy

E! Online Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Alec Baldwin is firing back at critics amid accusations about his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The 30 Rock actor, who recently defended the author over claims she's faking her Spanish...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Alec Baldwin slams reports questioning wife Hilaria Baldwin’s background

Alec Baldwin slams reports questioning wife Hilaria Baldwin’s background 00:49

 Alec Baldwin has come to the defence of his wife Hilaria after she was accused of "impersonating a Spanish person".

