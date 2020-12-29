Alec Baldwin Tells Critic to "Go F--k Yourself" Amid Hilaria Baldwin Controversy
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Alec Baldwin is firing back at critics amid accusations about his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The 30 Rock actor, who recently defended the author over claims she's faking her Spanish...
Alec Baldwin is firing back at critics amid accusations about his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The 30 Rock actor, who recently defended the author over claims she's faking her Spanish...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources