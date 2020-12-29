Billie Eilish Loses 100,000 Instagram Followers After Posting This Photo - See Her Reaction!
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Billie Eilish was the latest celeb to participate in the new Instagram trend in which fans ask celebs to “post a photo of” specific moments. Well, apparently, because of a few of the photos Billie actually shared, she lost 100,000 followers on her account! One sleuth fan seemed to uncover why, and Billie actually reposted [...]
Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the new documentary that highlights Billie Eilish. According to CNN, the project about the singer and songwriter will be released on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:30Published