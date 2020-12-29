Excl! Rajesh Khanna was incomparable: Raakhee Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

When Hrishikesh Mukherjee spoke, everybody listened. On Rajesh Khanna's 80th birth anniversary today, senior actress Raakhee, when contacted, reveals what Hrishikesh Mukherjee whom each film lover immensely respects, thought about Rajesh Khanna. "Hrishida used to say that nobody can compete with Rajesh Khanna; it is impossible. And, he said, Rajesh Khanna wasn't there for his body or height but what a personality for just his face, smile and eyes. And, I totally agree with Hrishida's viewpoint." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

