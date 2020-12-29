BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V creates history
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Kim Taehyung aka V made history on his 26th birthday as he became the first Koren Popstar to feature on the Burj Khalifa. All thanks to his loyal ARMY, a special birthday message was played out on the screens of the World’s tallest building.
