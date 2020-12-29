Global  
 

Aly & AJ Drop New, Explicit Version of 'Potential Breakup Song' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
It’s here – Aly & AJ have released the new, updated version of their hit song “Potential Breakup Song“! The sister duo debuted the new track, which is an explicit version of their 2007 song. “We wanted to breakup up with 2020 and get our shit back. New album is out next spring,” AJ said [...]
