Here's Every Change Aly & AJ Made for the Explicit Version of 'Potential Breakup Song'

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Only good thing that happened in 2020': Aly & AJ drop explicit 'Potential Breakup Song' Pop duo Aly & AJ released a new explicit version of their hit "Potential Breakup Song" on Tuesday, which dropped in 2007.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago



Aly & AJ Officially Save 2020 With Explicit Version of "Potential Breakup Song": Listen It took too long. It took too long...for Aly and AJ Michalka to release a new version of "Potential Breakup Song." But now that it's here, you may want to play...

E! Online 3 hours ago



Aly & AJ Tease New Explicit Version of 'Potential Breakup Song'! Aly & AJ are ending 2020 with a bang! The sister music duo posted a teaser of an updated version of their hit song “Potential Breakup Song.” The song is one...

Just Jared Jr 1 week ago



