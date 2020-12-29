Global  
 

Kourtney Kardashian Jokingly Tells Her Pal to Get Her Pregnant Amid Comments About Her Body

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Kourtney Kardashian posted some bikini photos to her Instagram over the weekend and fans began speculating if there was any sort of baby bump. “does anyone else see a baby bump or am i crazy,” one commenter posted, while another added, “I hope that’s a baby in kourts belly.” You can see one of the [...]
