Gemma Arterton Reveals She Still Receives Criticism for Playing a 'Bond Girl,' Explains Why She Took 2008 Role
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Gemma Arterton is speaking out about her role as a “Bond Girl” in 2008′s Quantum of Solace alongside Daniel Craig and seems to express some regret about accepting the role as she is now saying there is “so much wrong with Bond women.” “At the beginning of my career, I was poor as a church [...]
