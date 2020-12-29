Global  
 

The CW Debuts First 'Superman & Lois' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 29 December 2020
The official season one trailer for Superman & Lois has arrived! The new video plays out like a comic book for the latest addition to the slate of DC Comics series. In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human [...]
