Vice President Elect Kamala Harris Receives COVID-19 Vaccine
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives her first injection of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the United Medical Center on Tuesday (December 29) in Washington, DC. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses and she will need to return for her second dose in a few weeks. “That was easy,” she said after receiving the injection. “Thank you. [...]
2020 was full of significant 'firsts' for women. From Kamala Harris becoming the first ever female vice-president elect to Katie Sowers becoming the first female and openly gay Super Bowl coach; here's..