Vice President Elect Kamala Harris Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives her first injection of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the United Medical Center on Tuesday (December 29) in Washington, DC. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses and she will need to return for her second dose in a few weeks. “That was easy,” she said after receiving the injection. “Thank you. [...]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Vice President Elect Receives COVID Vaccine

Vice President Elect Receives COVID Vaccine 00:42

 Vice President elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

