Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ireland Baldwin Addresses Backlash for Defending Stepmom Hilaria Baldwin

E! Online Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Ireland Baldwin is reflecting on the recent headlines surrounding her family. Over the weekend, Hilaria Baldwin came under fire after she was accused of faking her Spanish...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she faked her heritage

Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she faked her heritage 01:50

 Hilaria Baldwin posted a lengthy video in response to critics who say she has been misleading about her Spanish heritage.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amy Schumer subtly made fun of Hilaria Baldwin's heritage controversy on Instagram [Video]

Amy Schumer subtly made fun of Hilaria Baldwin's heritage controversy on Instagram

Amy Schumer subtly made fun of Hilaria Baldwin's heritage controversy on Instagram

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:51Published
Hilaria Baldwin poses in lingerie 3 months after giving birth to Eduardo [Video]

Hilaria Baldwin poses in lingerie 3 months after giving birth to Eduardo

Hilaria Baldwin poses in lingerie 3 months after giving birth to Eduardo

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:59Published
Hilaria Baldwin has broken her ankle: ‘Because you know ... 2020’ [Video]

Hilaria Baldwin has broken her ankle: ‘Because you know ... 2020’

Hilaria Baldwin has broken her ankle.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published