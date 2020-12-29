Global  
 

Young Thug Catches Heat For Disrespecting JAY-Z’s Legacy

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Young Thug Catches Heat For Disrespecting JAY-Z’s LegacyAtlanta rapper Young Thug is catching major heat. After making remarks about hip-hop legend JAY-Z‘s ability to make hits, the public has shot back in Hov’s defense. Young Thug Makes Comment About JAY-Z Thug says JAY doesn’t have “30 songs” fans can sing every lyric, unlike his own music. He made the remark during an […]
