Dr. Drew Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Dr. Drew has coronavirus. The 62-year-old Dr. Drew on Call host confirmed his diagnosis amid the ongoing pandemic in an update on social media on Tuesday (December 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dr. Drew “Cheers to the New Year with some Hydralyte for Covid-19. Drew tested positve day 4 and @firstladyoflove is [...]
