Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Call Off Engagement, Split After 3 Years
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are parting ways. The 36-year-old former Olympian confirmed the split on her Instagram on Tuesday (December 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsey Vonn “Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect [...]
Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn is back on television, hosting Amazon Prime Video's "The Pack", a 10-part reality competition series featuring a dozen dogs and their owners as they race around the..