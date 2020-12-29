Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Call Off Engagement, Split After 3 Years Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are parting ways. The 36-year-old former Olympian confirmed the split on her Instagram on Tuesday (December 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsey Vonn “Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lindsey Vonn Wants Her Dogs In Her Wedding



Olympic skiing champion Lindsey Vonn is back on television, hosting Amazon Prime Video's "The Pack", a 10-part reality competition series featuring a dozen dogs and their owners as they race around the.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:45 Published on November 24, 2020

