Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Awards & Plaques Display in New Instagram Video

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is giving a peek at all of her awards! The 28-year-old entertainer has been redesigning her home and showed off a new area. In a new Instagram story, Demi showed off her home studio, which had a couple of shelves with all of her award trophies and record plaques. Among the awards, you [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Demi Lovato celebrates eating disorder recovery with empowering photo

Demi Lovato celebrates eating disorder recovery with empowering photo 00:56

 Demi Lovato celebrated her recovery from bulimia with an empowering snap of her stretch marks.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato Proudly Shows Off Stretch Marks, Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Life For Refusing to Wear a Mask & More | Billboar [Video]

Demi Lovato Proudly Shows Off Stretch Marks, Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Life For Refusing to Wear a Mask & More | Billboar

Demi Lovato Proudly Shows Off Stretch Marks, Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Life For Refusing to Wear a Mask & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:31Published
Yankees to Give $50,000 in COVID-19 Relief to Local Businesses [Video]

Yankees to Give $50,000 in COVID-19 Relief to Local Businesses

Yankees to Give $50,000 in COVID-19 Relief to Local Businesses . The New York Yankees are providing financial aid to businesses located near their stadium. . They have committed to 10 awards worth..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:31Published
Taylor Swift gets festive with new 'Tis The Damn Season Instagram filter [Video]

Taylor Swift gets festive with new 'Tis The Damn Season Instagram filter

Taylor Swift has unveiled an Instagram filter for her rumoured next single 'Tis The Damn Season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published