Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Channing Tatum roped in for The Lost City of D

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Hollywood star Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D.

To be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, the film casts Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist, and if the deal is sealed, then Tatum will star as a cover model.

The story revolves around the novelist who thinks...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Channing Tatum in final talks to join Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D

Channing Tatum in final talks to join Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D 01:09

 Channing Tatum has all but signed a deal to take on the male lead alongside Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City of D'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Channing Tatum in talks to join Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D [Video]

Channing Tatum in talks to join Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D

Channing Tatum has all but signed a deal to take on the male lead alongside Sandra Bullock in 'The Lost City of D'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:09Published
Reporter Update: City Leaders Worry As Hundreds Of Jobs Could Be Lost [Video]

Reporter Update: City Leaders Worry As Hundreds Of Jobs Could Be Lost

KDKA's Lindsay Ward is getting reaction from city leaders as they worry about possibly having to cut jobs.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:36Published
The Lost City movie (2005) - Alfredo Armenteros, Danny Pino, Richard Marquez [Video]

The Lost City movie (2005) - Alfredo Armenteros, Danny Pino, Richard Marquez

The Lost City movie (2005) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A wealthy Havana club owner and his family are torn apart by the violent sociopolitical upheaval brought about by the transition from the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Channing Tatum In Final Talks to Join Sandra Bullock in 'Lost City of D'

 Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star alongside Sandra Bullock in the upcoming movie The Lost City of D. Here’s a synopsis, according to Variety:...
Just Jared

Channing Tatum to star with Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D and is one step closer to Jennifer Aniston

 Let me set this up for you now that I’ve lured you here with that headline.  Back in October it was announced that Sandra Bullock is getting back in the...
Lainey Gossip

Channing Tatum in final talks to join Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D
ContactMusic