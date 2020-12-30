Channing Tatum roped in for The Lost City of D
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Hollywood star Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D.
To be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, the film casts Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist, and if the deal is sealed, then Tatum will star as a cover model.
The story revolves around the novelist who thinks...
