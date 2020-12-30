Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Looking forward for The Family Man season 2? Manoj Bajpayee has an important update for you

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Giving the fans of The Family Man a reason to rejoice, Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first poster of the new season of the well-acclaimed series. The intriguing teaser shows us a picture of a time bomb with the time saying '2021'. The New Year will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) taking on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Superman & Lois Season 1 Trailer - Family Crest

Superman & Lois Season 1 Trailer - Family Crest 01:00

 Superman & Lois Season 1 Trailer - Family Crest - The Man of Steel and Metropolis' famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - parenthood. Superman & Lois premieres Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Stream next day free only on The CW!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gulshan Devaiah-Saiyami Kher on Unpaused, Raj & DK update on The Family Man 2 [Video]

Gulshan Devaiah-Saiyami Kher on Unpaused, Raj & DK update on The Family Man 2

Raj and DK’s short film Glitch in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology Unpaused stars Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher. It is about a hypochondriac man’s blind date with a delightfully strange girl,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:08Published
Power Book 2 Ghost S01E08 Family First [Video]

Power Book 2 Ghost S01E08 Family First

Power Book 2: Ghost 1x08 "Family First" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - Check out the promo trailer for Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 8 "Family First" airing next week on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Over half of Americans don't want material gifts this holiday season [Video]

Over half of Americans don't want material gifts this holiday season

Americans' holiday wish lists are looking a little different this year. Gift-givers and receivers alike are gravitating towards intangible wishes and doing away with material gifts, according to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published