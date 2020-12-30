Shruti Seth undergoes an emergency surgery

Global  
 

Bollywood actress Shruti Seth revealed that she had a recent health scare which sent her straight to the hospital and she had to undergo an emergency surgery. In a lengthy social media post, the ‘Raajneeti’ actress shared that she had to cancel all Christmas and New Year celebrations. Shruti posted a picture from the hospital bed and urged her followers to not take health for granted. “So 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in an emergency surgery. All my Christmas and new year travel plans have been suspended and here I am just giving thanks for averting a major health crisis. I guess I hadn’t really learnt the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled.”
