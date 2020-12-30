Global  
 

Nashville Bomber’s Girlfriend Reportedly Warned Authorities Last Year He Was ‘Building Bombs in the RV’

Mediaite Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Nashville suicide bomber Anthony Quinn Warner's girlfriend reportedly warned authorities last year that he was 'building bombs in the RV'
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say

Nashville bomber identified, likely died in explosion, authorities say 01:31

 Authorities are asking anyone who knew Anthony Warner, the man police say is the Nashville bomber, to come forward.

