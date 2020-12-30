Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Logan Paul Sued by Production Company Over Controversial Suicide Forest Video

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Movie production company Planeless Pictures claims the YouTube star torpedoed a movie deal he had signed with the company and cost them millions of dollars by posting the Japanese forest video.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Spotify podcast deal [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land Spotify podcast deal

On Dec. 15, Spotify announced a partnership with the couple's new audio production company, Archewell Audio.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
With AutoScheduler, FreeWheel Begins Powering Linear TV Ads: NBCU’s McConville [Video]

With AutoScheduler, FreeWheel Begins Powering Linear TV Ads: NBCU’s McConville

If you needed any more proof that digital video was merging with traditional TV, look no further than the latest announcement from Comcast. Last week, it announced that its FreeWheel ad serving tech..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:34Published
Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company [Video]

Shawn Mendes and manager launch TV and film production company

Shawn Mendes and his manager Andrew Gertler have partnered for Permanent Content,a new film and television production company.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Logan Paul Sued For Infamous ‘Suicide Forest’ Video Destroying Movie Deal

 Three years after Logan Paul made his infamous “suicide forest” video where he showed his young viewers a dead body, the Youtuber is being sued for costing a...
OK! Magazine

Logan Paul Is Facing $3 Million Lawsuit for 'Suicide Forest' YouTube Video

 Logan Paul is being hit with a lawsuit. The 25-year-old YouTuber is being sued by production company Planeless Pictures regarding his controversial 2017 YouTube...
Just Jared

Logan Paul Sued Over Suicide Forest Hanging Man Video

 Logan Paul's reckless filming of a dead body hanging in a Japanese forest torpedoed a movie he was signed on to star in, and it cost the production company...
TMZ.com