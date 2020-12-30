Young Thug’s Ready For Lil Wayne Verzuz: “It’s Not Just About No Rap”
Whether it falls under the category of a “battle” or a “celebration,” Atlanta rapper Young Thug is eager for a Verzuz with New Orleans icon Lil Wayne. The two trendsetters have had beef in the past, which may or may not be resolved. Young Thug Verzuz Lil Wayne? On the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” […]
