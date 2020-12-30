Global  
 

Young Thug's Ready For Lil Wayne Verzuz: "It's Not Just About No Rap"

SOHH Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Young Thug’s Ready For Lil Wayne Verzuz: “It’s Not Just About No Rap”Whether it falls under the category of a “battle” or a “celebration,” Atlanta rapper Young Thug is eager for a Verzuz with New Orleans icon Lil Wayne. The two trendsetters have had beef in the past, which may or may not be resolved. Young Thug Verzuz Lil Wayne? On the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” […]
Young Thug Challenges Lil Wayne for 'Verzuz' Rap Battle

 The 'Stoner' rapper would love to hit the stage in a rap-off against the 'Lollipop' hitmaker for Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's popular online music battle series.
AceShowbiz