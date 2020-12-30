Global  
 

Alec Baldwin told David Letterman, 'My wife is from Spain," in 2013 clip

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Alec Baldwin impersonated the accent of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and claimed, "My wife is from Spain," during an appearance on David Letterman's late-night talk show in 2013, according to an old clip that has surfaced online.
