Siddartha's '6uddha' Taps Into Club Energy

Check it out now...



Toronto's *Siddartha* returns with new single '6uddha'.



The multi-ranging talent blends electronic production with R&B textures and hip-hop elements, resulting in a remarkable blend.



New single '6uddha' continues the Toronto artist's winning streak, with Siddartha tapping into club energy.



Interweaving R&B textures with quickfire bars, it's a helter-skelter return that pushes him into a fresh space.



Siddartha comments...



"'6uddha' is one of the first tracks where I really tried to tap into my dance expertise and apply it to my production. I really wanted to make something that people can just move to. It's a celebration of how all the things I've experience have accumulated into this alter ego the 6uddha. Since my name is Siddartha (the buddhas name) and I'm from Toronto (The 6ix)."



Tune in now.



