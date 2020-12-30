Global  
 

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

E! Online Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee Gibson are going their separate ways. The Fast & Furious actor took to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 29, to announce the couple's split after about...
News video: Tyrese Gibson and wife split

Tyrese Gibson and wife split 00:41

 Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha have called time on their marriage after nearly four years.

