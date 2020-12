Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has passed away at the age of 41 from Coronavirus. He was 41 years old. β€œThe family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,"