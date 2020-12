BREAKING: Senator Josh Hawley Announces Plans to Object to Electoral College Certification Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Senator Josh Hawley announced he plans to object during the Electoral College certification process set for January 6th of 2021. Senator Josh Hawley announced he plans to object during the Electoral College certification process set for January 6th of 2021. 👓 View full article

