Lance Bass Voices Support for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle & Says He Trusts Her Sister Jamie Lynn

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Lance Bass is Team Britney! The 41-year-old NSYNC boy band member voiced his support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship legal battle with father Jamie Spears in an interview with Today Extra. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears “We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship [...]
