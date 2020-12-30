Lance Bass Voices Support for Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle & Says He Trusts Her Sister Jamie Lynn

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Lance Bass is Team Britney! The 41-year-old NSYNC boy band member voiced his support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship legal battle with father Jamie Spears in an interview with Today Extra. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears “We should definitely listen to her, and if she wants out of this conservatorship [...]