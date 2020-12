You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Boyega had heart-to-heart with Kathleen Kennedy after 'Star Wars' complaints



John Boyega had a heart-to-heart with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy after he went public with the frustrations he felt about his role in the 'Star Wars' franchise. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published on November 24, 2020 LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer



LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Official Trailer - LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Release Date: November 17th,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:50 Published on November 5, 2020 LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ - Official Trailer



Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ movie LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. It features Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, BB-8, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, Baby Yoda and The.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:50 Published on November 5, 2020