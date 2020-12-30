Revisiting Reese Witherspoon's Star-Studded Dating History: Ryan Phillippe, Jake Gyllenhaal and More

Cover Video STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Reese Witherspoon 'flummoxed' by Ryan Phillippe's unscripted money quip at Oscars 00:46 Reese Witherspoon was left "flummoxed" when her then-husband Ryan Phillippe made a joke about her earning more money than him as they presented an award at the 2002 Oscars.