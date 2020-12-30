Operation Warp Speed Chief Acknowledges Vaccine Rollout Numbers ‘Lower Than What We Hoped For’: We’re ‘Working Hard to Make It Better’
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 (
3 hours ago) Slaoui commended all the people across the country helping the rollout and said the numbers on vaccines administered are clearly "lower than what we hoped for."
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
21 hours ago
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump Administration’s vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations, and warned it could take years at the current rate for most Americans receive the shots. Gavino Garay reports.
Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’ 02:14
