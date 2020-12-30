Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ray Liotta Announces Engagement to Jacy Nittolo!

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Ray Liotta is engaged to Jacy Nittolo! On Monday (December 28), Ray posted a celebratory Instagram post announcing their engagement. “Christmas wishes do come true,” the 66-year-old actor wrote. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!” His new fiancee Jacy shared the same pic on her [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like