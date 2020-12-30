Ray Liotta Announces Engagement to Jacy Nittolo! Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Ray Liotta is engaged to Jacy Nittolo! On Monday (December 28), Ray posted a celebratory Instagram post announcing their engagement. “Christmas wishes do come true,” the 66-year-old actor wrote. “I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!” His new fiancee Jacy shared the same pic on her [...] 👓 View full article

