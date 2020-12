Justice League's Ray Fisher Calls Out DC Films President as a Dangerous Enabler, Won't Return as Cyborg Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ray Fisher is speaking out about his experience with an executive at DC Films, and it appears as if he’s done playing Cyborg. In a tweet posted today (December 30), the Cyborg actor accused DC Films President Walter Hamada of being the “most dangerous kind of enabler.” He wrote: “Walter Hamada is the most dangerous [...] 👓 View full article

