Justin Bieber is sharing some exciting news about his upcoming New Year’s Eve concert! The 26-year-old singer revealed he will be performing his new song “Anyone” on Thursday night (December 31). “Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night,” he shared on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Justin even retweeted a video [...]Full Article
Justin Bieber To Debut New Song 'Anyone' During New Year's Eve Concert!
Just Jared Jr 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Justin Bieber to debut new track Anyone during New Year's Eve concert
Bang Media International Limited
Justin Bieber will perform his brand new single 'Anyone' during tonight's (31.12.20) New Year's Eve performance.
-
Justin Bieber debuting new song Anyone during New Year's Eve gig
ContactMusic
-
Justin Bieber to Premiere New Single During New Year's Eve Concert
AceShowbiz
-
Justin Bieber announces arrival of new song
Belfast Telegraph
-
Oh My! Justin Bieber Leaves NSFW & Raunchy Comment On Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram
OK! Magazine
You might like
More coverage
J Balvin Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram
GQ
On this episode of Actually Me, J Balvin goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Twitter,..