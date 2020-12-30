Gilligan's Island's Dawn Wells Dead at 82 From Complications Related to Coronavirus

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mary Ann From 'Gilligan's Island,' Dawn Wells, Has Died Of The Coronavirus The actress and producer was 82 years old. Her publicist announced that she died Wednesday of complications related to COVID-19.

NPR 54 minutes ago



'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Dies of Covid-19 The actress best known for her role on the classic CBS sitcom 'Gilligan's Island' has passed away at the age of 82 in Los Angeles due to coronavirus...

AceShowbiz 52 minutes ago



Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of COVID-19 complications at 82 Dawn Wells, who played the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island," died in Los Angeles on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.

CTV News 1 hour ago



