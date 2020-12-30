Global  
 

Gilligan's Island's Dawn Wells Dead at 82 From Complications Related to Coronavirus

E! Online Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
On Dec. 30, Dawn Wells, star of Gilligan's Island, died in Los Angeles of complications from the coronavirus, her representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 82. Wells...
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19 00:55

 Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

