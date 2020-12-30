Tom Hanks Is Bald Now - See the Pic!

Global  
 

Tom Hanks has new look! The 64-year-old actor debuted his dramatic new hairstyle during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Tuesday (December 29) and revealed he’s not a fan! He described his new haircut as “horrible” and joked, “I just scared the children, I want to apologize.” Tom is filming in Australia for [...]
