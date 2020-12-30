Tom Hanks Is Bald Now - See the Pic!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tom Hanks stars in his first Western film



It's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western, so he wanted to make sure more when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout the movie had something more to say. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 1 week ago Tom Hanks will wait his turn for coronavirus vaccine



Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson will wait to get the coronavirus vaccine to allow people who "truly" need it to get vaccinated. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago News of the World Movie (2020) - Clip with Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, and Michael Angelo Covino - Defending Johanna



News of the World Movie (2020) - Clip with Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, and Michael Angelo Covino - Defending Johanna Plot synopsis: A Texan traveling across the Wild West agrees to help rescue a young.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago