Lamar Odom Claims Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Is Holding His Social Media Hostage & She Responds

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Lamar Odom is accusing ex-girlfriend Sabrina Parr of holding his social media accounts “hostage.” The former NBA player posted a statement on Wednesday (December 30). “What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team. Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we [...]
