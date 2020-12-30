Jeopardy! Star Ken Jennings Apologizes After Coming Under Criticism for Old Tweets: ‘I Screwed Up’
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings apologized on Wednesday afternoon for past "unartful and insensitive" tweets. The now gameshow host when onto state that he "screwed up" and is now "truly sorry."
