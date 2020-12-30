Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeopardy! Star Ken Jennings Apologizes After Coming Under Criticism for Old Tweets: ‘I Screwed Up’

Mediaite Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Jeopardy! Star Ken Jennings Apologizes After Coming Under Criticism for Old Tweets: ‘I Screwed Up’Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings apologized on Wednesday afternoon for past "unartful and insensitive" tweets. The now gameshow host when onto state that he "screwed up" and is now "truly sorry."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Interim 'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings under fire for insensitive tweet [Video]

Interim 'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings under fire for insensitive tweet

Interim 'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings under fire for insensitive tweet

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:02Published
Ken Jennings will serve as one of 'Jeopardy!' interim hosts [Video]

Ken Jennings will serve as one of 'Jeopardy!' interim hosts

Ken Jennings claimed the "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time" title in a prime-time event.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:00Published
Ken Jennings to be interim 'Jeopardy!' host following death of Alex Trebek [Video]

Ken Jennings to be interim 'Jeopardy!' host following death of Alex Trebek

Trebek died on Nov. 8 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

'Jeopardy!' star Ken Jennings sorry for 'insensitive' tweets: 'I screwed up'

 Did someone finally get the GOAT’s goat?
Upworthy