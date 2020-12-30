Global  
 

Lucy Hale Preps For New Year's Rockin' Eve In Times Square

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Lucy Hale wears a black outfit with a tan coat while heading to Times Square on Wednesday (December 30) in New York City. The 31-year-old actress was on her way to rehearse for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve the following night. Lucy is joining Ryan Seacrest for the annual event once again, which is [...]
