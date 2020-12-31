Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman who sparked Hilaria Baldwin scandal says she's 'scared' Alec Baldwin may 'punch' her

FOXNews.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Alec Baldwin's public temper has a Twitter user, who addressed Hilaria Baldwin's heritage, nervous that she'll be "punched" by the actor should her identity be exposed, according to a new report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Alec Baldwin slams reports questioning wife Hilaria Baldwin’s background

Alec Baldwin slams reports questioning wife Hilaria Baldwin’s background 00:49

 Alec Baldwin has come to the defence of his wife Hilaria after she was accused of "impersonating a Spanish person".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Can Hilaria Save Her Career? [Video]

Can Hilaria Save Her Career?

Hilaria Baldwin is in the middle of a swirling and escalating controversy surrounding her heritage. It started when social media users pointed out that her Latin accent is not consistent. Clips of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Alec Defends "Fraud" Hilaria [Video]

Alec Defends "Fraud" Hilaria

Alec Baldwin defended his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, after people accused her of faking her Spanish accent and heritage. Wuthout mentioning Hilaria, Baldwin urged his Instagram followers to "consider the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Alec Baldwin impersonates Hilaria's accent [Video]

Alec Baldwin impersonates Hilaria's accent

Alec Baldwin impersonates Hilaria's accent

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Alec Baldwin doubles down on defending wife Hilaria amid cultural appropriation scandal

 Alec Baldwin defends his wife Hilaria again after she came under fire over the weekend for alleged cultural appropriation.
FOXNews.com