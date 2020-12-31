Alexander Wang is Facing Sexual Assault Allegations
Thursday, 31 December 2020 () Alexander Wang is being accused of sexual assault. The 37-year-old fashion designer is facing backlash after Instagram accounts @s–tmodelmgmt and @Diet_Prada started sharing stories from models alleging that Alexander sexually assaulted them. In one of the first posts shared, model Owen Mooney took to his TikTok describing an incident in 2017 where he met Alexander [...]
