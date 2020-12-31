Global  
 

Chrissy Teigen Says She Gave Up Drinking After Growing Tired of "Making an Ass of Myself"

E! Online Thursday, 31 December 2020
Chrissy Teigen is embracing her modified lifestyle, and she didn't even need to wait for a fresh year to make the change. A day after she informed fans that she is four weeks sober,...
