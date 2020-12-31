Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Giving Birth to Her Son

Just Jared Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj is opening up to her fans! In honor of her son turning three-months-old on Wednesday (December 30), the 38-year-old rapper shared her birthing story with fans on Instagram. “I was butt naked,” Nicki recalled. “Just got out the shower & I asked him [husband Kenneth Petty] to rub my back. As soon as [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!. Onika Tanya Maraj turns 38 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the rapper. 1. Her favorite color is pink. 2. Before she was a solo artist, she was in a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
Nicki Minaj shares snippet of son's voice in sweet social media clip [Video]

Nicki Minaj shares snippet of son's voice in sweet social media clip

Nicki Minaj offered a rare glimpse into her life as a new mum as she shared a snippet of her son's voice online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Cardi B slams Wiz Khalifa for 'pitting her against' Nicki Minaj [Video]

Cardi B slams Wiz Khalifa for 'pitting her against' Nicki Minaj

Cardi B has blasted Wiz Khalifa for "pitting her against" her one-time enemy Nicki Minaj.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published