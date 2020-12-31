Justin Bieber Practices for His Upcoming NYE Show

Just Jared Jr

Justin Bieber is hard at work prepping for his upcoming NYE show! The 26-year-old “Lonely” singer was spotted at rehearsals for his show on Wednesday afternoon (December 30) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber Justin was spotted wearing a a gray jacket paired with a black beanie and black [...]

