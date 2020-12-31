Global  
 

Chris Rock Reveals How Long He Spends in Therapy Each Week

Just Jared Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Chris Rock is focusing on his mental health amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning with Gayle King, the 55-year-old actor and comedian revealed that he’s increased his therapy visits to seven hours a week since the U.S. was hit with the pandemic back in March. “You have to [...]
