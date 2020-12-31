Jada Pinkett Smith Spills Why She Is Against Lending Money to Loved Ones
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
On the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', the 'Girls Trip' actress helps one viewer to navigate the 'awkward' situation of feeling obliged to lend cash to relatives.
