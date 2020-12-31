Lesley Manville Feels 'Slightly Miscast' After Getting Into 2020 New Year's Honors List

Lesley Manville Feels 'Slightly Miscast' After Getting Into 2020 New Year's Honors List

AceShowbiz

Published

The 'Misbehaviour' actress joins the likes of actor Toby Jones, singer Craig David, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and cinematographer Roger Deakins in the Queen Elizabeth II's list.

Full Article