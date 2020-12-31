Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue are teaming up! The “Don’t Start Now” superstar hopped on a remix of the Disco pop legend’s latest single, “Real Groove,” for a special “Studio 2054″ remix released on Thursday (December 31). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa The track is the latest single off of Kylie‘s [...]Full Article
Dua Lipa Joins Kylie Minogue on 'Real Groove' Studio 2054 Remix - Listen Now!
