Paul McCartney says he talks to late Beatles bandmate George Harrison through a tree
FOXNews.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Sir Paul McCartney's special tree
Bang Media International Limited
Sir Paul McCartney communicates with George Harrison through a tree.
You might like
More coverage
Sunrise
WCBI
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
Sir Paul McCartney is in 'denial' about John Lennon's death
Bang Media International Limited
Paul McCartney 'wishes he was more like Bob Dylan'
Cover Video STUDIO
The Beatles' company banked over £50 million last year
Bang Media International Limited