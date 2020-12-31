Bollywood celebrities Disha Patni, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhat, Karina Kapoor Khan wish their fans a happy new year.Full Article
Bollywood celebrities wish Happy New Year 2021 to their fans on Instagram, see pics
Zee News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Inside Photo: Can you spot Ranbir Kapoor in Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post?
Mid-Day
Since 2020 is about to come to an end and the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, Bollywood celebrities have immersed..
You might like
More coverage
Wishes pour in for Salman Khan on his 55th birthday
Mid-Day
Bollywood megastar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday and the beloved 'Bhaijaan' received a plethora of warm wishes from the film..
-
B-town celebs wish Jackky Bhagnani happy birthday
Mid-Day
-
How Fans Used CELEBFIE to Connect with their Favourite Celebrities During COVID-19
NewsVoir
-
Merry Christmas everyone: Bollywood stars extend wishes to fans
Mid-Day
-
Year-ender 2020: Eat, sleep, workout, repeat; here's how B-town celebs invented new ways to stay fit
Mid-Day