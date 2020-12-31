Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying goodbye to the old year and hello to the new one. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended 2020 by posting "a letter for 2021" on the...Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honor Their Mothers in "Letter for 2021"
E! Online 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Spotify Podcast Featuring Elton John, Tyler Perry and More | THR News
THR News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the first Spotify podcast through their multi-year deal with the audio streaming..
-
Elton John Calls This a 'Lifesaver' Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic
Just Jared
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release first episode of their Spotify podcast, “Archewell Audio"
CBS News
-
Harry, Meghan's son reveals 'American accent' on podcast
IndiaTimes
-
Baby Archie says Happy New Year on Harry and Meghan’s first podcast
Lainey Gossip
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020
-
Hear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Speak for the First Time in Podcast Debut
E! Online
-
Meghan and Harry's first podcast invites special guests to reflect on a hectic 2020
Mashable
-
Harry and Meghan Christmas card features an illustration of family presumably to protect Archie
Lainey Gossip
-
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Looking To Extend Their Megxit Deal By 12 Months, But Will The Queen Agree?
OK! Magazine